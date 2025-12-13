JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WSVN) — Inside Columbia Correctional Institution in Jacksonville, 11 inmates are involved in a unique project to craft teddy bears for children.

The program is a textile workshop at the institution that gave inmates new job skills as well as a chance to give back to the community.

For Jonathan Tucker, an inmate at the facility, it was a way to do something meaningful beyond the prison walls.

“Definitely a good opportunity because I get to make a change in other people’s lives,” said Tucker.

Tucker explained how the creation of new bears works.

“Once you get the pattern traced out, I cut it out, and then that’s when the creation starts,” said Tucker.

Another inmate sewed the outer coat, and a third stuffs it.

“This is the backside of the bear and this is the front side,” said Tucker.

Normally, the inmates sewed uniforms, bedding, and linens, but staff wanted to broaden their skill set before release, creating the teddy bear sewing program.

The plan was spearheaded by Assistant Warden of Programs Krissy Stanford.

“But also through making a teddy bears is kind of broken down some walls, and has opened up the communication, where they’re talking more about their families, and their kids, and experiences that they’ve had, and it’s just it’s been a wonderful program all the way around,” said Stanford.

The goal of the program is to put teddy bears inside the Lake City Police Department’s patrol carts so officers can give them to children during traumatic calls.

“That’s what motivates me, because I’m putting smiles on other people faces and I’m giving that opportunity,” said Tucker.

