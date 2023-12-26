JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A compassionate hairstylist, Tarina Akbari, is making a meaningful impact on the lives of cancer survivors by providing free wigs.

Marlaina Browning, a breast cancer survivor, expresses the profound impact of this gesture with a smile on her face as she beamed with confidence and a sense of beauty.

“I feel fabulous and that’s what I want,” she said. “It’s priceless because I can go out this door knowing that I’m beautiful inside and out.”

Browning, who underwent a challenging breast cancer journey, including a double mastectomy and 18 surgeries, recently had to undergo another procedure just last month while raising her son in Nassau County.

“He was in 10th grade when I was diagnosed,” shared Browning. “And when you tell kids that you have cancer, especially with my son. He was like ‘Mom, you’re not gonna die, are you?’ So you know, that was a very defining moment for me because you know, I didn’t want him to see me crying.”

Akbari, with over two decades of experience, has been dedicated to giving back for the past 10 years. Her mission goes beyond hairstyling, as she believes in changing lives through the transformative power of hair.

“When I knew that I can change somebody’s life through their hair. It actually changed me. So I love giving back. It makes me feel really good,” said Akbari.

The wigs, either purchased or donated by local businesses, are part of a community effort to support survivors.

“Words cannot explain how it makes me feel,” said Akbari. “That’s why I do what I do and it, it cannot, I I mean, I’m getting chills on my body right now because I love making women feel beautiful.”

Browning, wearing her ‘Marlaina Strong’ bracelet, symbolizes strength and the circle of support that surrounds her.

“Whatever you going through in life, not even just breast cancer, you have to be strong,” she said, “And it’s always a reminder that with this bracelet, with this circle that I have a circle of people that love me and wants me to be strong.”

Akbari also extends her support by creating an all-natural hair serum named “Crowns of Glory,” designed to aid women in regrowing their hair after chemotherapy.

