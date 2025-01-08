(WSVN) - A defense attorney from Jacksonville is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into a county jail.

Investigators said Nathan Williams passed paperwork to inmates, laced with a form of synthetic marijuana.

“I think he thought that he could work the system and not get caught,” said Shawn Coarsey, Jacksonville’s Undersheriff. “During the investigation and what they uncovered, he did not seem to be too concerned about being caught. He thought he was pulling the wool over the investigator’s eyes. Both in the corrections and narcotics side.”

Well defense attorneys noticed something wasn’t right when the jail changed its policy of how papers could be delivered to the jail.

The new rule only allowed photocopies to be brought in.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, it’s seen positive results since the bust.

Drug overdoses at the jail have dropped dramatically.

