KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man from Hialeah was taken into custody after, officials said, he celebrated his birthday by exposing himself in a hot tub at a Key Largo resort.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel was taken into custody Monday and is charged with indecent exposure following an incident at the Playa Resort & Spa.

Deputies responded just before 7:30 a.m. on August 20 after witnesses reportedly saw Rodriguez Coipel, in the nude, engaging in inappropriate behavior in a hot tub. His actions were within the view of a female employee, officials said.

When confronted by a male employee, Rodriguez Coipel reportedly shouted, “It’s my birthday today!” before fleeing on foot toward U.S. 1.

Deputies said at some point later, Rodriguez Coipel got into a vehicle and drove back to Miami-Dade County.

Throughout their investigation, deputies were able to confirm that August 20 was indeed Rodriguez Coipel’s birthday. That information, along with witnesses identifying him as the suspect, led to an arrest warrant being issued.

Over a month later, Rodriguez Coipel was arrested and booked into jail on Monday.

