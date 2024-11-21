WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies were killed after they were struck by a vehicle near Loxahatchee, while a third deputy was transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

According to PBSO officials, the incident happened along the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard, Thursday morning.

The three deputies were riding their department-issued motorcycles, checking speed radar on the highway, when they were struck by an SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Video from a car’s dashcam showed the deputies on the side of the road before they were struck. Moments later, that same driver captured footage of other deputies rendering aid to the victims after the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, showing the three motorcycles and the SUV involved with extensive damage.

Paramedics airlifted all three victims to a nearby hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

The deceased deputies were later identified as PBSO Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller.

At Thursday afternoon press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said one of the motorcycles had a dead battery and they were waiting for cables from other deputies to jump it.

The deputy who continues to fight for his life was identified as Ignacio “Dan” Diaz. As of 10 p.m., he was listed in critical but stable condition.

All three deputies are known to have been veterans of the force. Paez had served 36 years with the force, while Waller served 18 years. Diaz has been with the department for 20 years.

Bradshaw said the deputies had been a part of the Trump escort on election night.

Officials said the driver was a woman. Her identity has not been released, but officials said she wasn’t under the influence when she lost control of her car.

“She overcompensated, got off the road and then struck all three of the motor officers, at which time all three went airborne in different directions,” said Bradshaw.

PBSO posted two social media videos showing a procession of the caskets carrying the two deceased deputies’ bodies to the medical examiner’s office.

Witness Kevin Elm watched the solemn drive.

“All the police come and sheriffs. Just concern about their fallen comrade, just like in the military,” he said.

PBSO employees left their offices on Thursday to stand silently outside to honor the two deceased deputies.

“Law enforcement, public safety and the military are the only professions that when you leave the house and kiss your family behind, that might be the last time,” said Bradshaw.

Sunny Isles Police Sgt. Brian Schnell, who attended the police academy with Waller, said he was devastated by the news.

“This blue family is not confined geographically by lines of jurisdiction. That thin blue line is pretty darn thick, if you want to know the truth,” said Schnell. “When we have losses like this, it’s felt exponentially all over. It’s been a bad day today.”

Schnell said he and Waller had spoken recently.

“Butch was a great, great guy. He was like the picture of the human being you want to be, and immediately we just reminisced about crazy stuff I won’t tell you about on here. He was just a good, wholesome man,” said Schnell.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Now, devastated families, co-workers and a heartbroken community are mourning the two veterans.

“We are these big tough guys in these big vests and these coats of armor, but we are soft, mushy guys on the inside, have hearts and feelings and, yeah, it hurts, today it hurts,” said a person.

7News has learned that Paez was months away from retirement before he died.

The Florida Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation. No charges are expected for the SUV driver.

