TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Manuel Santos narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation, recounting the ordeal that unfolded during a routine response to a mental health call near Tampa.

“It was the scariest moment of my life, I will tell you that much right now,” said Deputy Santos, holding back tears as he described the terrifying moment when a speeding vehicle rammed into him and Corporal Carlos Brito. “He comes back, we see the car. Immediately I try to push corporal out of the way from what I’ve been told, I didn’t even know I did this. I pushed him out of the way, I pushed myself out of the way, and when I fell on the ground I made sure I wasn’t bleeding.”

Deputy Santos, released from Tampa General Hospital on Saturday, faces a challenging recovery journey.

“I’ve got some ligament damage, tendon damage,” he said. “I’m going to have to go through reconstructive surgery for my knee, my tibia, fibia — that’s all destroyed.”

His partner, Corporal Brito, endured severe injuries and, in the immediate aftermath of the crash, believed he might not survive.

“Corporal Brito thought he was dying, so he wanted to say goodbye to his wife, so he used his radio to say goodbye to his wife,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Surgeons are working diligently to salvage the lower part of Brito’s left leg. Despite the grim situation, there is a glimmer of hope.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office provided a positive update on Corporal Brito’s condition, stating he is in great spirits, and medical staff are actively working towards a full recovery.

Deputy Santos, preparing for surgery next week, expressed optimism for his partner’s recovery.

“My hope is that he keeps his body the way it is and he comes out walking, and we get back to the next shift,” he said.

The suspect responsible for the ambush is now facing three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect has displayed violent behavior in jail and attempted to harm deputies.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.