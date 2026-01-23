PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of anglers reeled in a massive great white shark on the beach.

“Woo! That’s what I’m talking about. Come on now!” an angler said as they pulled the shark in.

Dylan Wier and Blaine Kenny, who work for the Pensacola-based fishing company Coastal Worldwide, were part of the group that got to reel in an incredible find without having to step off the shores of Pensacola Beach during a marathon fishing trip on Wednesday.

“This trip, specifically, was a 48-hour shark fishing trip from the beach. So these guys were here from noon to noon the next day to noon the following day and, yeah, in the first 12 hours or so of the trip, we hooked the first shark, which just happened to be a 12, 13-foot great white shark,” said Wier.

The anglers estimated the great white shark was around 13 feet long and weighed about 1,000 pounds.

For some of them, it didn’t sink in until the next day just how colossal their catch was.

“I don’t think that they even registered kind of what happened until probably the next day. And even a couple of them were like, ‘I still don’t, what? We caught a great white,” said Kenny. “It was pretty special.”

After the shark first got hooked, it took their team just under an hour to reel in the massive apex predator.

Once they pulled it into shallow water, they took turns taking pictures to commemorate the experience and quickly released it back into the water to swim back toward the Gulf.

“It’s a huge testimony to our Gulf waters. If these amazing creatures that travel thousands of miles all over the world choose our home to move through, it’s obviously flourishing enough for them. So that’s pretty cool, I think,” said Wier.

This marks the fourth great white in the past four years to be reeled in on Alabama and Florida beaches.

