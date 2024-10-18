(WSVN) - A Florida man is telling his story after a surviving a brutal tornado caused his home to collapse and topple on top of him and his loved ones.

The tornado that almost killed George Bustillo came out of nowhere, his car dash camera captured the intensity of the twister that hit Port Salerno on Wednesday.

The high winds buried him in debris.

“The house explodes, two seconds I’m under the debris.”

“I was buried underneath the bottom of that structure,” said Bustillo.

One neighbor helped free his wife from the rubble, while another neighbor helped him.

“Come over I’m pinned down, come, hurry, help me,” he recalled.

He was lucky to be alive and to one’s surprise, his cigar was still wedged between his teeth.

“I was smoking a cigar before. I was smoking it during the emergency the way I live life,” said Bustillo.

It took a jack to get him out of there, the whole ordeal, leaving Bustillo with a new outlook on life.

“I’ve never been a religious person, but this is a miracle. It was divine intervention, no question about it. Someone was looking over my wife, there was an angel looking over me, and another one over my dog,” said Bustillo.

Bustillo’s wife and their dog all walked away from the house collapse unharmed.

