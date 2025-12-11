BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — After a plane crash landed in Brevard County on Monday, we’re hearing from folks who were on the highway and saw it all happen.

Annie Wigley was with her husband and daughter on I-95 in Brevard County when they saw a small plane crash-land on the highway, striking a car in the process.

“For a minute, the traffic slowed down, and we could run across the street to see if anybody was injured,” Wigley said.

Wigley and her daughter are nurses. She said they ran to check on the woman inside the partially smashed car.

“It was awful. I absolutely expected to see someone that was either bleeding or possibly even dead,” Wigley said.

She said they had some difficulty getting the car door open. But when they did, “She seemed to be fine. Just kind of dazed,” Wigley said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the driver, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Given the state of the car, Pastor Bernard Wigley said the woman was incredibly lucky.

“The car was totaled except the driver’s seat. That was the only part. I mean, the car was crushed…” he said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the plane’s 27-year-old pilot and their passenger were not injured.

“Everybody is fine. Even the pilot for the plane is still sitting in the pilot seat,” Pastor Wigley can be heard saying in a video he shared following the crash.

“I give God all the credit and thanks because he preserved life that day, and it was a miracle. It was truly a miracle,” Annie Wigley said.

Officials said the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing after an engine failure.

