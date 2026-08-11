MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A good Samaritan is speaking out after he jumped in to fight off a gator that was attacking a woman in Florida.

It was supposed to be a family fun day on the water in Silver Springs State Park, but Mike Head said everything changed when two women in the water started screaming, “Gator!”

“It was almost like a missile, and I could just see the back of it. I was probably 20, 30 feet away and I could see it going over to her, I was almost like I was in this kind of like, ‘This can’t be happening,'” said Head.

Head was on a paddleboard with his wife, young daughters and sons right behind him.

With only seconds to spare, he had to make a massive decision.

“‘Is she dead? Do I dive in and now I’m going to get ripped apart myself?’ There’s a lot of things going through my head, trying to figure out what I was doing as I was paddling on this thing towards her,” said Head.

Head said the gator’s jaws were locked onto the woman’s arm when he got to her. Running on pure adrenaline, he used his paddle as a weapon.

“I couldn’t swing because I knew I was going to hit her in the head from my position, so I come around the other side and I try to get a good position to stabilize myself so I’m not falling in and then I swing because I can see it still and I don’t know if I hit it or not, I just know that it was gone,” said Head.

Another boater rushed in to help pull the woman to shore, then Head quickly used a rope to tie off her bleeding wound.

“It’s a disturbing situation, my boys are right here, but it’s just happening. I get the rope, pull it over, tie it around once, she literally turns, she’s looking at me, and she’s like, ‘Tie it tight,'” said Head.

The nearly 10-foot alligator was removed, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

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