NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) –A road ranger is counting his blessings after a distracted driver hit his truck that was on the side of the road while he was assisting a disabled vehicle.

“It was a miracle. I was so lucky I got up just in time. A minute,30 seconds before and I wouldn’t be here,” said road ranger Jorge Bitterman.

Cellphone video showed the aftermath of the crash on I-75 near Naples that landed two people in the hospital, Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said a distracted driver from Miami hit a road ranger truck when he failed to notice the right lane was closed.

“I thought it was like a slow motion, but it was seconds it was extremely fast,” said Bitterman.

Jorge Bitterman was the road ranger on sight.

In the video, Bitterman was surrounded by debris just moments after the crash.

He had just stopped to help a disabled vehicle and set up traffic cones and flashing lights.

“It was just like a big explosion. My reaction was to just get out of the way, what I advise people to, just stay off the phone and pay attention. If you see us just move over, move one lane over,” he said.

The driver who hit the road ranger told troopers he was distracted by the radio.

Bitterman said working along the roads, day in and day out, he’s seen this become a bigger problem.

“I mean we see this all the time. I never thought it was going to happen to me. Last week, my coworker got hit also, and one person died. This happens at least once a week and people are just driving way too fast and people are not paying attention,” he said.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation, meanwhile, Bitterman says he’s grateful to have survived.

“Nothing broken. My cat scan came out good. I’m sore that’s it. I’ll be out a few days then I’ll be back on track again, changing tires and helping people,” he said.

Bitterman is recovering and says he’s ready to get back to work.

FHP said it is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.