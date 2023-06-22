WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Central Florida teen was able to alert authorities after he was bitten by an alligator.

The 13-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after Tuesday’s attack in Winter Springs.

The victim and his friends had just finished swimming in a creek when the reptile lunged at him.

“I just got bit by a gator,” he’s heard saying in the 911 phone call audio.

“He was coming outside the water. He stated that the alligator came out of the water and bit him on the hip,” said Winter Springs Police Capt. Doug Seely.

The teen said he managed to grab a stick and wiggle his way out of the gator’s jaws until the reptile eventually let go and swam away.

He then ran as fast as he could and went to a nearby home for help and called 911.

“My right hip – I’m OK, though. I can walk, and I can stand,” he told the 911 dispatcher. “I’m fine; it just stings a little bit, but I’m good.”

The boy was then taken to a nearby hospital with bites to his right leg and hip.

“It doesn’t have to be very deep water for an alligator to fully hide itself, so depending on the size of the alligator, they’re easily able to hide in any body of water and stay well hidden,” said alligator expert Brandon Fisher.

A nuisance alligator trapper Jerry Flynn was dispatched to the area.

“We set traps back here, we’re all going to pull out right now and let it quiet down, and hopefully he’ll come back and take our bait,” he said.

The teen is said to be doing well, all things considered.

Experts advise people to stay alert if they’re near any body of water, because it’s currently the end of gator breeding season, and as Florida heads into nesting season, the reptiles can be more protective and aggressive.

