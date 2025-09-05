LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — A wild boar took deputies in a Florida city on an unforgettable run from the law after crashing into a home.

In the quiet Lehigh Acres neighborhood near Fort Myers, homeowner Edward Wells said he was minding his own business when his dog, Bailey, came into the home with blood on him.

Moments later, he heard a crashing sound that lifted him out of his chair.

Suddenly, there was an explosion. It was louder than a shotgun, and I thought maybe, maybe we’d be bombed. But then, suddenly, this huge black thing was right here,” said Wells.

The wild boar came running in, and as Wells tried to get up using his walker, he said, the boar turned around and tried to attack him.

“He stood there, just stood there, and stood there for, what, half-hour, 45 minutes, I don’t know,” said Wells.

Wells said the boar did not move as he slowly chewed on the shattered glass. Deputies were quickly called to step in and wrangle the animal.

“I’ve never heard – gee, gosh!” said the deputy as he walked into the living room and saw the boar.

“Right? It’s a big, mean animal,” said a woman.

“It came through, busting through the back door?” asked the deputy.

“Yeah,” said the woman.

“It’s like a 300-pound sow,” said the deputy in his radio transmitter.

Without warning, the boar’s new target became the deputies, forcing them to run out the back door.

“Easy, easy!” said one deputy as the boar ran against him.

“You better … stop!” said another deputy.

Video shows the boar running into the deputies and then running in circles until it tried charging into the deputies again.

Body camera footage captured deputies not using Tasers, but lassoes to conquer the boar. However, theie efforts were unsuccessful.

“Hey, bring me that rope,” said the deputy.

Deputies attempted to capture the boar with a lasso, but the wild beast escaped into the forest.

First responders followed the wild boar until they lost sight of it in a wooded area.

“It’s going east towards the woods,” said a deputy.

Following this experience, Wells has some advice for anyone who may encounter one in their life.

“If anybody sees this creature, I would suggest staying away from it, you know, because it isn’t friendly, and it don’t like people. You know, so, and it’s big, really big,” he said.

Wells said Bailey had to get stitches.

He is now back to playing his puzzles on his iPad, hoping nothing else comes crashing through the door.

“It was weird, man. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. You imagine sitting in your house and seeing a 300-pound creature come walking in, you know,” said Wells.

Experts say, in the unlikely and unlucky chance that one comes across a boar, the best thing to do is stay calm and not move a muscle.

