MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An Islamorada man is behind bars after, deputies said, he stole several electric toothbrushes from Walgreens.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Tracy Jay Mofield was seen by employees and witnesses walking out of the Marathon Walgreens, Monday morning.

In a press release, deputies said Mofield stole six toothbrushes and left in a white Lexus without paying.

The Lexus was located a short time after near Mile Marker 73 and stopped by deputies.

Mofield admitted to stealing the electric toothbrushes and said he threw them off the Long Key Bridge.

Mofield was charged with larceny.

