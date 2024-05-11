LAKE MARY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Central Florida arrested four men following a sex sting operation at a park, including someone considered a prominent member of the community.

Cameras showed prominent investor and philanthropist Harold Mills after he bonded out of jail Friday. Speaking with reporters, he promised to clear his name.

“We resoundly reject these allegations and associated charges, and with your patience and God’s strength, I look forward to clearing my name,” he said.

Mills is one of four men who faced a Seminole County judge a day after he was arrested for indecent exposure.

Authorities identified the other three as Jairo Areis, Eric Tuttle and now former Seminole County employee Leroy Green.

Green covered his face with a paper bag while leaving the jail.

The arrests come after a sting operation that, deputies said, was meant to counter complaints about sex acts happening in public parks.

Documents show the men connected with others through an app called Sniffies.

Undercover deputies agreed to meet-ups at Liberty Park and Sanlando Park with the men on the app, which is used to arrange such public encounters.

Former U.S. Marshals fugitive detective Paul Bruining weighed in on the matter.

“I know parks are a popular place, because it’s out in public. You know, if you’re the bad guy, you can set it up so you can have a big open space, you can see what’s what’s going on around you,” he said.

Investigators said the takedowns happened after the four men exposed themselves.

Mills faces charges for procuring a prostitute and indecent exposure.

