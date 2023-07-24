DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious item in the water along the intracoastal waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach, Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers made a grim discovery – a suitcase containing human remains. Subsequently, two more suitcases were found at nearby locations along the intracoastal, both also containing human remains.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have determined that the human remains belong to one unidentified adult female. The three suitcases were located at separate sites, with one at the initial location on Palm Trail, and the others found near SE 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Picture of the floral tank top the victim was wearing

(Courtesy Delray Beach Police Department)

According to police, the victim is a white or Hispanic middle aged woman with brown hair and stands approximately 5’4″ tall. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

The victim’s remains were carefully collected and transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination and identification.

Detective Mike Liberta is leading the ongoing investigation into this incident. The Delray Beach Police Department is urging anyone with any information or possible leads to come forward and provide assistance. Detective Liberta can be reached at 561-243-7874.

