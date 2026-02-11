THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WSVN) — A police investigation is underway in central Florida after officers responded to reports of explosive devices found at a home.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the home in the Villages and found the devices. They said they were stolen from the military.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies said several residents in the area were evacuated until the items were safely removed.

Officials are now working to identify and clear items from the area.

