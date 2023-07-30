KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of fishermen got a killer surprise off the coast of Key Largo last weekend.

The group stumbled upon a whole pod of about seven killer whales.

Some of the fishermen even took a dive in the water to catch a closer look at the orcas circling the boat.

They believe the pod had just killed something and were going in to eat.

The fishermen describe the experience as quote “intimidating and humbling.”

