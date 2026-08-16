KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A turtle that went viral on social media was released at a Key West beach on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park Beach as Timmy the turtle was released, with the animal quickly getting into the water.

The 270 pound turtle was rescued last month, with her recovery at the Turtle Hospital winning hearts all over the world for her feisty spirit.

“The most important thing we can do to save sea turtles is to fall in love with them, so to see these people come out and their takeaway to be in love with Timmy organically, they are gonna want to protect sea turtles and our oceans,” said Bette Zirklebach, general manager at the Turtle Hospital.

Timmy is considered an ocean matriarch, already laying three nests of eggs this season.

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