Inmates help clean school buses ahead of new school year

(WSVN) - A group of inmates in the Florida Panhandle were tasked with cleaning school buses before the start of the new school year.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. shared on Facebook that it was all part of a vocational program.

The inmates spent the past few weeks pressure washing, scrubbing and cleaning the interiors of more than 100 school buses.

Adkinson said a pair of inmates found a lost Apple Watch and returned it to their supervisor.

Inmates benefit from the program by potentially having their sentence shortened.

There’s also other reasons.

“It gets us outside in the sun,” one inmate said. “I’m happy to help any way I can.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.