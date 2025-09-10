MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A routine court hearing turned into a dangerous moment for a judge when the inmate he was seeing went on the attack.

The courtroom chaos occurred in Martin County on Wednesday when 46-year-old Evan McCullough, while handcuffed, rushed the lectern he was standing behind, knocking it over.

McCullough was also seen spitting at the judge before deputies took him down.

The man is now being charged with threat and battery on a judge. He was already being held without bond for a previous battery charge.

