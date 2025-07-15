KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - An 81-year-old man died following a snorkeling incident near Sand Key Lighthouse off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the MCSO, Stephen Edwards Plopper, of Carmel, Indiana, was snorkeling near the lighthouse when he was found unresponsive in the water by the crew of a commercial vessel.

The crew immediately began CPR, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, before Plopper was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead around 4 p.m., according to MCSO.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the incident.

