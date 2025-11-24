VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An Indian River County Deputy is home from the hospital, days after he was injured in a shooting that left another deputy and two other people dead.

Officials with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Florentino Arizpe was released Sunday.

Investigators said the gunfire broke out Friday as deputies and a locksmith approached a house in the Bermuda Club neighborhood near Veri Beach to enforce an eviction. Arizpe suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both the locksmith and the shooter were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was also killed. The 47-year-old was a wife and mother who served her community for more than 25 years.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.