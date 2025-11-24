VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An Indian River County Deputy is home from the hospital, days after he was injured in a shooting that left another deputy and two other people dead.

Officials with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Florentino Arizpe was released Sunday. Cellphone video captured the 25-year veteran as he was wheeled out of the hospital and was embraced by a loved one and greeted by fellow law enforcement officers.

Investigators said the gunfire broke out Friday as deputies and a locksmith approached a house in the Bermuda Club neighborhood near Veri Beach to enforce an eviction. Arizpe suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Both the locksmith and the shooter were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries. Investigators said the tenant who opened fire died Saturday afternoon.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was also killed. The 47-year-old was a wife and mother who served her community for more than 25 years.

Hundreds of residents and law enforcement officials honored the slain sergeant’s life with a blue light celebration.

“Because I remember Terri as a dispatcher when she started, and I was a young patrol deputy at the time, I just remember her being on the radio and just being that voice of calm when I needed it,” said Indian River County Undersheriff Thom Raulen.

While this community heals from the tragedy, Raulen said nearby agencies are stepping in to help with anything.

“Covering our shifts and our zones for us, they’re still doing that. I was out on the crime scene earlier today, and there was a deputy from St. Lucie County that’s there,” he said.

Raulen said the day Sweeting-Mashkow was killed was the worst day of his career, and the agency has now adopted an unofficial mantra.

“Terri dedicated a quarter-centuty of her life to serving the community and then gave the ultimate sacrifice just a few days ago, so when we say ‘serve like Terri,’ we mean be as dedicated and professional as Terri was in everything that we do,” he said.

The sheriff’s office will share details about a funeral service for Sweeting-Mashkow in the coiming days.

