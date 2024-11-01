MIAMI (WSVN) - An Illinois man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening a federal judge in Florida’s Southern District.

Eric James Rennert, 55, of Champaign is accused of transmitting threats to kidnap and harm the judge and their family, intending to intimidate or retaliate against the judge’s official duties, according to a six-count indictment.

If convicted, Rennert could receive up to five years in prison per count for interstate threats and up to 10 years per count for threatening assault or kidnapping.

The identity of the judge Rennert allegedly threatened has not been released.

The FBI Miami Field Office is investigating the case.

