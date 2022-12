(WSVN) - On Wednesday, an iguana caused a large-scale power outage in Lake Worth Beach.

City officials said it happened at a substation.

The iguana’s tail hit the transformer and caused the power outage.

The power was out for about 30 minutes.

The iguana died after hitting the transformer.

