MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — The wife of a Martin County man killed in a hit-and-run nearly a year ago is now sharing how his loss has impacted her and their family.

That tragic incident happened on June 28, and the victim’s family is still hurting. They are putting their trust in their faith to survive.

“I would have to say to her that I forgive her,” Lori Drummond, the victim’s wife, said. “As hard as that is, I believe that God loves her, and Martin would say that to her as well.”

Lori Drummond lost her husband, Martin Drummond, last year after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Ten Cent Bridge, also known as the Evans Crary Bridge, near Sewells Point.

“He was my best friend; we did everything together, we did everything,” Lori Drummond said. “There was not a day that went by that he didn’t propose to me.”

She said the father of five children and 11 grandchildren had a calling to minister, was a mentor, and touched so many lives, especially his family.

“I want him to be remembered as one of the greatest dads, you know, and I want him to be remembered as a papa because he loved every one of his 11 grandchildren, and they miss him,” Lori Drummond said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old driver of a BMW entered the bike lane, collided with Drummond, and fled the scene.

Attorney Joshua Ferraro of Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel said the suspect was later captured.

“She got to the traffic light about a half mile up, she turned right to go to her parents’ house. She was still dragging the bike — there were sparks coming out on the road and people were able to identify her,” Ferraro said. “The bike was dragged for 1.3 miles until just before she reached her parents’ house, and just as she turned in, it fell off on the right side.”

Attorney Gary Lesser, also of Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, said on behalf of the victim’s family, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.

“This is one of the most awful cases that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been practicing law for over 30 years,” Lesser said. “A very drunk driver driving very dangerously — she never should have been on the road. We want to send a message to her, and we want to send a message to anyone who ever thinks about getting on the road after drinking.”

He stressed that the case is about holding the alleged driver, Elise Elder, accountable.

“For Lori, and for Martin’s family, we’re going to hold Elise Elder responsible for all the bad decisions that ended his life, and that’s what this case is all about,” Lesser said.

A memorial ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. at Sewells Point Park this Saturday to honor Martin.

