PLANT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being recognized for helping deliver a baby on the side of the highway.

On Sunday, a driver approached Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones in a panic, saying his wife was about to give birth. Master Deputy Jones immediately called for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for assistance, according to a news release.

Master Deputy Jones sprang into action to help the woman in delivering her baby on the shoulder of Highway 60 in Plant City. He utilized his training to ensure a safe delivery and provided “encouragement and emotional support.” Within minutes, a healthy baby girl was born.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands. I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!”

HCFR transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

