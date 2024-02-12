NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — After more than 48 hours of being shut down following a deadly plane crash, the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 have reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on its X account that the highway at Mile Marker 106 in Collier County has reopened on Sunday night.

SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 75 AT MM 106 IN COLLIER COUNTY IS BACK OPEN‼️



Please travel safely‼️ pic.twitter.com/wKRQovfo10 — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) February 12, 2024

The plane departed from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio around 1 p.m. Friday and was scheduled to land in Naples around around 3:15 p.m. Officials said the pilot of a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet contacted the tower to make an emergency landing after he said that the aircraft lost both engines. That when the tower lost contact.

Shortly after they lost contact, airport workers reported seeing smoke from the interstate just a few miles away.

Crews spent the weekend removing the wreckage and cleaning up fuel spills. Engineers also had to see if the road was safe for cars to travel on.

Of the five people on board, two people died while three others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.