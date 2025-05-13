TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released about a Miami Hurricanes football player linked to a fatal crash near Clearwater.

Investigators say linebacker Adarius Hayes was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into another in Largo on Saturday.

The crash took the lives of three people, including two children.

While the official cause of the crash is under investigation, investigators say there are no signs either driver was impaired.

“Whether speed was a factor, whether the vehicle had the right of way—that is all part of the investigation,” said Largo Police Chief Mike Loux. “We don’t have any indication at this time to believe there was any kind of alcohol or narcotics involved.”

Hayes was released from the hospital on Monday with minor injuries.

The Sun Sentinel reported on Tuesday morning that Hayes has a history of traffic citations, including speeding and careless driving.

