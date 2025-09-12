For the first time in a decade, hunting permits applications for Florida’s black bears are open.

The licenses will be issued in a random drawing.

They are being reintroduced after a unanimous vote by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

However hunters aren’t the only ones trying to get a license as opponents of the bear hunt are also applying for a license with the intention of not using it.

Applications will run through Sept. 22.

