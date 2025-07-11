(WSVN) - The annual Florida Python Challenge is set to begin with hundreds of hunters competing for the championship prize.

First spotted in the Everglades in 1979, Burmese pythons are an invasive species, spreading parasites to native snakes and swallowing whatever wildlife they can catch.

A female can lay up to 100 eggs at a time.

The challenge aims to eradicate as many of them from the swamp as possible.

Participants can win up to $10,000 in prizes.

For registration, click here.

If you or anyone you know happens to come across a python or any other nonnative species, do not hesitate to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission here or call the Invasive Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).

