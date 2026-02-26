HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A pelican was spotted moving as a panhandler on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Video captured the bird standing outside a Publix supermarket in Holmes Beach, located west of Bradenton, before he strolled through the front entrance.

Witnesses said the bird appeared to be looking for food and was comfortable with people.

According to wildlife experts, the young pelican had likely been fed by humans in the past.

The bird was removed from the store and taken to Wildlife, Inc., a rehab center in Bradenton Beach. The center reminded residents and visitors that feeding pelicans is illegal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.