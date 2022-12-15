(WSVN) - A hungry bear looking for its next meal hit the jackpot when it came across a Chick-fil-A meal, courtesy of a Central Florida family.

Paul Newman’s doorbell camera captured the sneaky large black bear slowly walking up to the doorstep in Seminole County and taking the freshly delivered fast food meal.

“All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry,” Newman is heard saying in the video. “Poof, just like that. He didn’t want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad … weird.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, food availability for black bears is low during the winter months, even in Florida. The state’s black bear population is around 4,000 – with two of the largest found in 2015 in Seminole County weighing 740 pounds and 760 pounds.

The City of Oviedo calls Seminole County “Bear Country” because of the large population of black bears in the area.

