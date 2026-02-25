SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Tech talk took over the water for a cool competition.

Over 30 teams with hundreds of students from around the world took part in the 19th Annual RoboBoat Competition.

Teams designed, built and programmed the boats, which they then took for a spin in Sarasota County.

The competition focused on different storm responses from debris clearance, to supply drop and even extinguishing a fire.

“They are ready for the workforce on day one, because they have seen what those challenges are like. We say make mistakes, make breakthroughs,” said Alicia Gavin, Director of Communications and Marketing for the nonprofit RoboNation.

“It can be helping lives, it can be saving them. The possibilities seem endless with robotics, and I think that’s why we all chose it,” said Ethan Sheppard, a senior at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Many students who have competed over the years end up working on projects for different companies, including SpaceX.



