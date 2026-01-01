CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA. (WSVN) — Hundreds of manatees were seen huddling together in Crystal River to stay warm during the cold snap passing through Florida.

Hundreds of sea cows were spotted keeping close at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River on New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures there dipped down into the 30s as visitors snapped photos of the manatees huddled together in the water.

Southwest Florida Water Management officials say a project that improved water quality in the area has made it a good spot for manatees to stay warm during the winter.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.