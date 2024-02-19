TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescue team responded to a distress call about a cat with a screw embedded in her paw.

The team immediately initiated efforts to trap the feline, aiming to rescue and facilitate her adoption, HSTB said in a Facebook post. Successful in their mission, the cat underwent surgery the next day.

Dubbed “Daisy” for her “beautiful colors and incredible personality,” the resilient cat, despite being unable to use her front paw, reportedly cuddled up with the rescue team.

Under the care of the veterinarian, the screw was safely removed, and Daisy’s paw was treated.

Once fully healed, Daisy will be available for adoption

