CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A pest control company removed 98 iguana eggs from the backyard of a home in Cutler Bay.

It was the most eggs the company has ever removed from one site.

“We dug up about three or four burrows in this section here, you see the mess they must have made, so they destroyed her landscaping,” said a landscaper.

Humane Iguana Control posted the video last week, saying, removing the eggs prevents new infestations and protects the neighborhood from potential damage and health risks.

Iguanas are not native to South Florida and are considered an invasive species. Typically a nuisance to homeowners their presence pose a threat to wildlife, infrastructure, and landscaping.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.