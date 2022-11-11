(WSVN) - A beachgoer made a shocking discovery along a beach in Martin County.

Human remains washed up by Hurricane Nicole were found sitting in the sand and its believed to belong to an ancient Native American tribe.

A disturbing discovery within the dunes that saved homes from Nicole’s wrath.

The beach erosion from the storm surge led to a local resident finding human remains.

Six human skulls and several small bones were found in the sand near homes along Hutchinson Island.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) believes the remains are members of the Ais (Ah-ees) people who lived on the island.

“These remains are about eight feet, would normally be about eight feet under the beach floor here so it’s most likely an Indian burial ground,” said MCSO Chief John Budensiek.

The waves wreaked havoc up and down Florida’s east coast.

While some living along the beach were lucky, others didn’t fair as well.

“We just hung it out and we were a little worried at certain times when the wind got really strong, but we had faith we would be alright,” said one resident. “I don’t think I’d go anything stronger, but it was ok.”

“I’m just thankful it was not what we expected,” said another woman.

One house lost the entire floor of its garage and other homes had some damage as well from the storm surge.

Another home is now practically on top of the ocean due to beach erosion.

The county says crews dumped 700 tons of sand to fortify them was a big reason why the storm surge did not cause more damage.

The medical examiner’s office is now working on identifying the remains that were found.

