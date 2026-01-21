KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Human remains recovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017 have been identified as James Donald Schlake, 77, of Key Largo, authorities said.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Schlake’s remains were found Sept. 14, 2017, in a debris pile on Big Pine Key during search-and-rescue operations.

Investigators said they were unable to identify him at the time due to the advanced state of decomposition. The Monroe County Medical Examiner later ruled the death accidental by drowning.

The identification was made through advanced genetic genealogy, facilitated by FDLE’s Forensic Services in partnership with DNA laboratory Othram Inc., which specializes in DNA sequencing and genealogy research.

Funding was provided through the State Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Grant Fund on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

“FDLE’s Key West Field Office and Forensic Services turned over every stone to identify Mr. Schlake,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Our statewide forensic resources and strong partnerships are critical to supporting Florida’s communities and law enforcement agencies. This collaboration helped bring long‑awaited answers to Mr. Schlake’s loved ones and to the Florida Keys community.”

Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer for Othram, highlighted the role of technology in resolving cold cases.

“People should know that it doesn’t matter how old a case is, if there is DNA, there is technology here today that works and is able to bring answers to families, like in this case,” she said.

Investigators said they first submitted a DNA sample to FDLE’s crime laboratories in December 2023, but no leads were found.

In June 2025, the sample was sent to Othram for advanced sequencing, which ultimately identified potential genetic relatives.

Schlake’s identity was confirmed in December 2025, and his next of kin were notified.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.