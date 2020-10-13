Huge metal debris smashes through car windshield on Delray Beach highway

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A dangerous drive on a busy highway in Delray Beach resulted in a broken windshield.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted out photos of the wreck that made a driver nearly lose his life after a huge chunk of metal smashed through his windshield on Interstate 95, about a mile south of Woolbright Road.

Officials said the driver only suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Florida Highway Patrol believes the road debris fell off of a tow truck.

