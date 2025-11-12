PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A heated conversation about chickens reportedly led a Port St. Lucie man to fire a handgun at several patrons outside Harper’s Pub around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti and Public Information officer said the suspect, 44-year-old Peter Riera, fired shots at three people whom he claimed were trying to con him.

Body camera footage shows Riera being taken into custody by Port St. Lucie police.

He is accused of firing four rounds from a .45-caliber Glock at three individuals after an argument outside the closed pub. Police stated that once outside, the conversation continued, and Riera became paranoid, believing the victims were out to get him.

“The shooter evidently raises chickens, and the conversation was about how many eggs chickens can lay. The conversation got heated for whatever reason,” Mesiti said.

He said Riera then armed himself with a handgun and started firing.

“One victim ran out into the roadway trying to get away from the shooter. The other two victims hid. We had several phone calls; the shooter himself called 911,” Mesiti said.

Officers gathered evidence later that morning. Police noted that the victims knew each other and had just met the suspect that night.

All had been drinking, and none were hit. During the investigation, one of the victims was arrested for resisting an officer with violence, and another was arrested for resisting an officer without violence.

“Arming yourself with a handgun when you’re under the influence is not a good idea. There’s never going to be a good outcome with that,” Mesiti said.

Riera faces multiple charges and is being held without bond.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video of the incident is urged to call Detective Samantha DiPierro at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at (800) 273-8477.

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate partner and does not contain original CNN reporting.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.