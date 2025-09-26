MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – Fire crews in Northeast Florida rescued a horse that became trapped in a backyard swimming pool, officials said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded around 4 a.m., Thursday, to assist Clay County Fire Rescue with the large animal rescue in Middleburg.

When crews arrived, they found the horse stuck in the pool and unable to climb out on its own.

Using specialized equipment and training, firefighters from both departments worked together to safely remove the animal, officials said.

Middleburg is located about 30 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

