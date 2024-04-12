WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Homestead woman is missing following a possible carjacking captured on video in Seminole County.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reported that just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, a witness recorded an armed suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and a Halloween mask, pointing a weapon at the driver of a white Dodge Durango at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

The suspect then entered the vehicle through the back driver’s side door.

Courtesy Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

The 2017 Durango, with Florida license plate KVFF22, displayed “For Sale” and a phone number on the back window.

Authorities said that a second suspect, also believed to be a white or Hispanic male, followed the Durango in a older model green Acura sedan with an obscured license plate.

The victim, identified as Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, Florida, is now missing.

Authorities urge anyone who spots the vehicle not to approach it and to immediately dial 911.

