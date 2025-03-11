KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old Homestead boy has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after a weekend shooting in Key Largo left another teenager injured, authorities said.

Jonathan Enrique Valerio Paniagua turned himself in at the Plantation Key jail on Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

“I will not tolerate violent crime in this community regardless of the age of the offender,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who worked to resolve this case quickly.”

Deputies responded to the park around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday after reports of gunfire at Key Largo Community Park, but no witnesses came forward at the scene.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier with a grazing gunshot wound to his hand and leg injuries caused by cell phone shrapnel from a bullet.

He was later airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami.

Investigators later recovered clothing matching the suspect’s description and a wallet with Valerio Paniagua’s identification from a nearby canal, according to the MCSO.

Authorities said they believe a dispute over a girl may have led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

