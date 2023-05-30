KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 62-year-old Homestead man was apprehended on Saturday after allegedly brandishing a pipe and threatening a man at the Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo. Norris Anthony Johnson now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old victim recounted that he was walking towards his vehicle when Johnson approached him, accusing him of having a bad attitude. The situation quickly escalated into an argument, during which Johnson reportedly made verbal threats. Johnson then seized a lead pipe from a nearby golf cart and aimed it at the victim.

Witnesses intervened and managed to diffuse the situation. A cell phone video corroborated the victim’s statement and Johnson was taken to jail.

