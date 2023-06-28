KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old Homestead resident was taken into custody following allegations of stealing construction tools with a total worth exceeding $1,800.

Joseph Shaun Cepeda was apprehended Wednesday and subsequently charged with larceny, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was initiated in May by detectives following the reported theft of several valuable items from a construction site in Ocean Reef. The stolen goods included a measuring laser, two flood lights, and a multi-tool.

Detectives discovered that Cepeda had allegedly pawned the stolen items at a local shop located in Florida City.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Cepeda and on Wednesday, officials successfully apprehended him, and he was subsequently booked into jail.

