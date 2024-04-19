KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead man was arrested on charges of battery, grand theft and robbery in connection with an alleged incident involving the robbery of a 14-year-old in Key Largo.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Shayvon Cortavius Givens is accused of punching the victim in the face multiple times and stealing jewelry valued at $3,200 during a robbery that occurred in June 2023.

Following the incident, a warrant was issued for Givens’ arrest.

Givens was taken into custody and booked into jail on Thursday.

