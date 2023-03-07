COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida brush fire burned wildy, which consumed homes and legacies on Florida’s west coast.

The flames spread throughout parts of Collier County, and Tuesday afternoon, according to officials, about 90% of the fire had been contained.

One family lost everything, and their home of more than a decade.

“I saw how much this man worked, you know, for me and for the home, and seeing it all gone and knowing where they came from, knowing where, where he came from,” Jefferson Romero said.

Romero’s father said his wife was inside the home when the fire spread to their home, but deputies were able to get her out safely.

