SANFORD, Fla.(WSVN) — A house in Sanford was destroyed when a Tesla burst into flames.

There was little left to be salvaged in what remained of the Raky family home after Mina Raky’s prized Tesla caught fire.

The garage was left a charred mess and completely gutted in the aftermath.

“Just the trauma, we are all traumatized at this point,” said Mina.

Mina said he heard pops and crackling at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, when he checked his garage, he saw smoke coming from the bottom of his Tesla, which was charging at the time.

“I saw this black smoke coming out, black smoke coming out from everywhere,” said Mina.

Mina then frantically raced to get his four children and wife out of the house.

His oldest daughter, Lily, who was trying to do the same, almost didn’t make it as she searched for her brother.

“I was not supposed to get out of the house,” said Lily. “After I walk into his room, that is where I lose all sight, hearing, I can’t feel my body anymore.”

She said she didn’t know how, but she managed to jump out of the second-story window, landing on the screened-in porch, where she was then able to get down to safety.

A Sanford Police officer returned to the home to rescue their dog, Leo, after the entire Raky family had made it out safely.

Mina said he’s haunted by the look on Leo’s face during the fire.

“I saw him crying the last time,” said Mina. “I’m glad he’s out; then there’s hope.”

According to a report from the Sanford Fire Department, “the origin of the fire was found to be at or around the Tesla charging station in the garage.”

The remains of the charging station can be seen charred, and the Tesla was towed outside the garage, where only the shell remained.

After the smoke cleared, Lily was able to save some simple things: cards, words of kindness from friends and loved ones.

“This is a note from my boyfriend when we first started dating,” said Lily.

She also rescued a little statue of Jesus, but, as Lily sees it, he rescued her.

Tesla has not commented on the fire.

